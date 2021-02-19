ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar talks to Sir Michael Morpurgo in the first episode of our new podcast, Unscripted Credit: ITV News

This is Unscripted - a new podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar.

In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment. Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years, what they'd tell their younger selves - and who they're inviting to their first post-Covid dinner party.

In our first episode, Nina is joined by Sir Michael Morpurgo - author of more than 100 children's books, including War Horse and Private Peaceful.

Sir Michael reveals how he's coped with Covid lockdown from his home in Devon, gives us his take on "woke culture," and tells us why the country should be cheering for our teachers.

Listen to Unscripted using the player below, or listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes are released every fortnight.