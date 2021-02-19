'We're staying': Harry and Meghan to give up patronages and remain in the US

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to the Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.

In a statement, the Palace added that Harry and Meghan will hand over various patronages and honorary military titles.

“Following conversations with the Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement said.

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

The decision was made after conversations between Harry and members of the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex (right) visiting the National Theatre in London, after becoming its patron. Credit: PA

The military, Commonwealth and charitable associations which will revert to the Queen are:

The Royal Marines,

RAF Honington

Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust

The Rugby Football Union

The Rugby Football League

The Royal National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”