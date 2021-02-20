Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, after unseasonable weather has left millions without water and electricity.

At least 69 people across the southern US states have died, with pressure growing to help fund rescue efforts.

In Texas, seven million people - roughly a quarter of the population - have been told to boil tap water before drinking it due to low pressure allowing bacteria to seep into the system.

The US president said he hopes to travel to the lone star state next week but does not want his presence hampering the recovery efforts.

“They’re working like the devil to take care of their folks,” Biden said of Texas officials. He said he’d make a decision early next week about travel.

The water woes were the latest misery for people across the South who went without heat or electricity for days after the ice and snow storms earlier in the week, forcing rolling blackouts from Minnesota to Texas.

Texas electrical grid operators said electricity transmission had returned to normal for the first time since historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge in demand for electricity to warm up home — buckling the state’s power grid and causing the widespread blackouts.

Bottled water is being given to residents in Texas. Credit: AP

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas showed how quickly one bad move during a crisis can become a public relations disaster for a politician.

Cruz came under attack for traveling to Mexico while his constituents suffered without power, heat and running water. His explanation — that his daughters pushed for the getaway because they were out of school — was particularly panned. Cruz later said the trip was a mistake.

Biden has tweeted about Texas and the other affected states, while the White House has issued numerous statements aimed at demonstrating that the federal government is in command of the situation.

The president is getting regular updates from his staff and has declared states of emergency in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. He said Friday that he will soon declare a major disaster in the state of Texas and that he has asked federal agencies to identify additional resources to address the suffering.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency also has shipped dozens of generators and supplies, including fuel, water, blankets and ready-to-eat meals, to the affected areas.

Other in Texas are having to boil tap water before drinking it due to power cuts. Credit: AP

More than 192,000 Louisiana residents - some still struggling to recover from last August’s Hurricane Laura - had no water service Friday, according to the state health department. Tens of thousands more remained under boil-water advisories.

Biden has spoken to the governors of the seven states most affected by the winter weather. He tweeted a photo of himself on the phone with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas.

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, a staunch supporter of Trump’s, was quick to praise Biden for swift action on a disaster declaration.

After speaking with Biden by telephone earlier this week, Stitt specifically thanked the president for “taking the time to reach out this afternoon and offer the federal government’s help for Oklahomans.

"We had a very productive call and I look forward to working together to find solutions as we recover from this historic storm.”