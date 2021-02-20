Huge pieces of plane debris have rained down on a Denver suburb after a passenger jet experienced engine difficulties en route to Honolulu.

No injuries have been reported and the plane landed safely at Denver International Airport in Colorado, following the incident shortly after 2pm local time (8pm GMT).

Pictures on social media showed huge pieces of metal scattered throughout the Commons Park, Northmoor and Red Leaf neighbourhoods.

Police told people to not touch any of the debris and to contact them 303.438.6405 to report any items.