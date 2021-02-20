Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announce baby boy's name

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Buckingham Palace released an image of the couple with their baby boy, who was born at the exclusive Portland Hospital in central London at 8.55am on February 9.

In the picture, the child is wrapped in blue while being held by his father and clutching his mother’s finger.

Eugenie posted on Instagram: “We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

“Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣”

She added that the images were taken “By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.”

A tweet from the official royal family account said: “The couple have been touched by the well wishes they have received on the birth of their first child, and are delighted to share this first photo as a family.”