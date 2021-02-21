People in part of Essex are being urged to take a coronavirus test when offered, after the South African variant was discovered there.

It is the latest deployment of surge testing in England in a bid to control and suppress the potential spread of virus variants.

Targeted testing will be offered to residents in the CM13 postcode in Brentwood after one case of the South African variant was detected.

People are “strongly encouraged” to accept the offer of a test, whether or not they have symptoms of the virus.

It comes after surge testing was launched in Leeds on Thursday, after the SA variant was detected there.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said: “Working in partnership with the local authority, additional testing and genomic sequencing is being deployed to the CM13 postcode in Brentwood, Essex, where a single case of the Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been found.”

Credit: PA

What is surge testing?

Surge testing is increased and targeted coronavirus testing used by the government to try and detect new Covid-19 variants.

This includes door-to-door testing in some areas and enhanced contact tracing in specific locations in England.

It also involves testing people who do not have any symptoms.

Sequencing of positive PCR tests – swabs that are processed in a laboratory – can take around two weeks, according to Public Health England.

The DHSC has said data on surge testing will be provided “in due course”.

Why is surge testing being used?

This is to identify different Covid-19 variants and mutations which cannot be traced back to international travel.

Other locations where surge testing is being used

According to the government, additional surge testing is being carried out in the following local authority areas:

London

London Borough of Ealing (specific areas in and near to the W7 postcode area)

London Borough of Haringey (specific areas in and near to the N17 postcode area)

London Borough of Merton (Pollards Hill)

London Borough of Lambeth (specific areas in the SE21 and SW16 postcodes)

North West

Metropolitan Borough of Sefton (specific areas in and near to the PR9 postcode)

Manchester City Council (specific areas in the following postcodes: M14, M15 and M16)

South East

Hampshire County Council (specific areas in the RG26 postcode)

South West

Bristol City Council (specific areas in the following postcodes: BS1, BS2, BS3, BS4, BS5, BS6, BS8, BS9, BS14 and BS16)

South Gloucestershire Council (specific areas in the following postcodes: BS16 and BS37)

West Midlands

Birmingham City Council (specific areas in and near to the B31 postcode)

Walsall Council (specific areas in and near to the WS2 postcode)

Worcestershire County Council (specific areas in and near to the WR3 postcode)

Yorkshire and the Humber