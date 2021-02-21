The rule of six will return on March 29 to allow outdoor gatherings in time for Easter, the prime minister will announce.

On Monday, Boris Johnson will set out the government’s road map for easing Covid-19 restrictions in England, which will be “cautious” and based on “the latest data.”

As school holidays begin from March 29, outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households will be allowed.

The reintroduction of the rule of six caps off the first of four steps in the roadmap, which is expected to begin with a return to school on March 8.

Ministers will assess the success of the vaccine rollout, evidence of vaccine efficacy, new variants and infection rates before proceeding to the next step – these are the four tests the government will consider.

Mr Johnson said: “Today [Monday] I’ll be setting out a road map to bring us out of lockdown cautiously.

“Our priority has always been getting children back into school which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical wellbeing, and we will also be prioritising ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.

“Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step, and we will be cautious about this approach so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far and the sacrifices each and every one of you has made to keep yourself and others safe.

“We have therefore set four key tests which must be met before we can move through each step of the plan.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday that there will be “weeks between the steps” so ministers can “watch carefully” the impact of each relaxation of the restrictions.

Restrictions will be eased step-by-step across the whole of England at the same time, Downing Street said, due to the current uniform spread of the virus.

Number 10 said the blueprint would seek to balance the health needs with the social and economic impacts of lockdown.

Schools are expected to reopen on March 8. Credit: PA

For example, outdoor activities are set to be opened earlier than indoor ones, due to the reduced risk of spreading coronavirus outside.

MPs will be given the chance to vote on the regulations enabling the road map in the coming weeks, Number 10 said.

Mr Johnson will chair a virtual meeting of the Cabinet on Monday morning to discuss the plan, and then unveil the details to Parliament in the afternoon.

Boris Johnson will outline his roadmap out of lockdown on Monday. Credit: PA

He is expected to host a Downing Street press conference later on Monday evening alongside key advisers.

Also on March 8, people will be allowed to meet with one other person in the park - for a coffee, for example - which is currently not permitted.

From March 29, outdoor sports facilities such as tennis or basketball courts will also reopen, meaning organised adult and children’s sport can also return.

This will allow, for example, grassroots football for all ages to resume.