Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

Friday's news that almost all restrictions could be lifted by June 21 has been welcomed by many - especially residents of northern town Bolton.

The area is among those that have been placed under restrictions for the longest amount of time.

ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent visited Bolton to discover what impact these limits have had on the town, how residents have been coping and what their priorities will be when the shutters are lifted up again.

Business owner Margaret Wood said: "Anything else, I don't care, I just want to see my family.

"When we was on lockdown in March, my grandson Skyped and said, 'Can I just come and wave at your window, Nanny? And it broke us up. And that's all we want to do. He's only five, he doesn't understand why all of a sudden, he can't see us anymore."

Rahat Inam, who has multiple sclerosis, said: "How much social media can you go on? How much can you use your phone? How much TV can you watch? Being an MS sufferer and stuck inside, that's not good. I just want to go back out and meet my friends again, just live a normal life again."

Lynda Reed said: "Hopefully, this summer time, we'll be able to drive out a little bit, go see people, meet up for a drink."

She added: "And now that we've had half of our vaccine, we're feeling much safer."

Marilyn Crewe said: "It's been a long haul and I think we've still got quite a way to go. Hope to God it doesn't flare up again. If they release everything too soon, I think that's what might happen."