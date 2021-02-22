Watch Boris Johnson's roadmap announcement live on this page from 3.30pm

Boris Johnson is expected to reveal his 'roadmap out of lockdown' at 3.30pm on Monday.

That is when the prime minister will set out his plan to MPs in the House of Commons, before holding a coronavirus briefing from Downing Street at 7pm.

It has not yet been revealed which experts, if any, will be joining the PM at the briefing.

The first step out of England's lockdown is set to be the reopening of all schools, with pupils set to return on March 8.

Then, weeks later, the rule of six will return on March 29 - coinciding with the start of the school holidays - to allow outdoor gatherings in time for Easter.

Outdoor gatherings of either six people - or two households of any number - will be allowed.

Number 10 has insisted that the “stay at home” message would remain in place despite the relaxation of some restrictions.

The prime minister will lay out a more detailed plan for the route out of lockdown, with the decision to make each step to be based on various criteria such as coronavirus cases, pressures on the NHS, death rates and Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

