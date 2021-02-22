A further 178 people in the UK have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total death toll to 120,757.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have been 140,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The number of deaths reported on a Monday is often lower than those reported on other days, owing to a reporting lag from the weekend when many register offices are closed.

In the last 24-hour reporting period, the government also reported 10,641 positive coronavirus tests in the UK.

As a result, the total number of confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,126,150.

England

9,420 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in England, which brings the total number of positive tests up to 3,614,793.

165 new deaths have been reported. The total number of deaths in England within 28 days of a positive test is now 106,525.

Wales

There have been a further 319 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 202,007.

Cardiff city centre Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Public Health Wales also reported another nine deaths. The death toll in the country since the start of the pandemic is now 5,246.

Scotland

No more deaths have been reported in Scotland, which brings the country's total to 6,950.

Scotland's total number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak is now 198,184, as 715 positive tests were reported on Monday.

Northern Ireland

Four more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the country's Department of Health.

It brings the death toll as recorded by the department to 2,026, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 187 new positive cases, which brings the total up to 111,166.