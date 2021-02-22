ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston gives a rundown of the roadmap out of lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out his four-stage plan to ease England’s coronavirus restrictions.

But for many people, the most important question is when - and how - we can finally socialise with friends and loved ones.

Here's what you need to know:

People will be able to meet one-to-one in a park for a coffee or picnic from early March. Credit: PA

Stage 1: Socialising in parks and sport will be back by the end of March

When pupils return to class on March 8, socialising in parks and public spaces with one other person will also be permitted.

This means that friends and family members could sit down for a coffee or have a picnic in the park.

Care home residents will also be allowed one visitor from this date.

From March 29, at the beginning of the school Easter holidays, the "stay at home" order will change to "stay local" meaning larger groups will be able to meet outdoors.

The 'rule of six' will return, meaning that groups of up to six people or two households will be allowed to gather in parks and gardens.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts are also set to reopen at the end of next month, with organised adult and children’s sport – including grassroots football – able to return.

A small kick-around in the park will be permitted by the end of March. Credit: PA

Stage 2: Hospitality venues open in April but socialising can only continue outdoors

From no earlier than April 12, non essential retail will open but the requirements for social contact in indoor settings will continue.

This means people will only be permitted to visit a museum or exercise in a gym alone or with their own household.

Hospitality venues will be permitted to reopen but for outdoor purposes only, meaning restaurants and pubs will only be able to serve customers outside, where the rule of six or two households will apply.

The requirement for a substantial meal and curfews will both be scrapped, but customers will need to be seated when ordering food or drink.

Stage 3: 'Rule of six' allowed at home in May as large events allowed

From May 17 at the earliest, two households or groups of up to six people could be allowed to mix indoors as the government eases limits on social contact. However, the government said this is subject to review.

It could mean friends and family could finally be allowed to hug each other again with the road map promising that advice on social distancing will be updated "as soon as possible" and no later than stage three.

Outdoors, the rule of six and two household requirement will be lifted, although gatherings of more than 30 people in parks and gardens will remain illegal.

Indoor hospitality – inside pubs and restaurants – is set to open up at this point, where the rule of six or two household rule will apply, alongside entertainment venues such as cinemas and children’s play areas.

Larger performances and sporting events in indoor venues, with a capacity of 1,000 people or half-full, whichever is lower, will be allowed, while outdoors it will be 4,000 people or half-full, again whichever is lower.

Nightclubs and other large gatherings could return from June 21. Credit: PA

Stage 4: Social contact limits to be lifted from June 21

Family reunions and larger social gatherings will finally be allowed from June 21.

It is also hoped that the final closed sectors of the economy, such as nightclubs, could be allowed to reopen, while restrictions on large events could also be eased.