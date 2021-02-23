Video report from ITV News Europe Editor James Mates

Almost a year ago, Whitbread prize-winning novelist Mathew Kneale felt the on the very first morning of Italy's coronavirus lockdown would be momentous.

He tapped out an email to his friends - and so began daily updates from his house in Rome. These eventually became his latest book, The Rome Plague Diaries.

Through both words and pictures, the novel documents how modern civilisation came to a halt in Italy's ancient capital.