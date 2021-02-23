Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

Secondary schools in England have said testing students for coronavirus may force them into staggering their return to the classrooms.

With less than two weeks until the planned reopening of schools on March 8, all secondary school and college pupils will take three Covid-19 tests as they return to the classrooms.

After the initial programme of three tests in school or college, students will be provided with two rapid tests to use each week at home.

Staff and students will also be advised to wear face coverings in all areas, including classrooms, where social distancing cannot be maintained.

ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent spoke to pupils at Wales High School in South Yorkshire.

"If I did have it and I did pass it on to people, it would make me feel upset and sad," one pupil said.

The headmaster, who is planning for a safe return of pupils, said: "I think all of us would love to be part of vaccine process prior to our students coming back, I think that would give us an extra layer of reassurance.

"But we realise that there are many people who want to be part of that priority group right now."