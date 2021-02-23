A further 548 people in the UK have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

This brings the UK Covid death toll to 121,305, according to the government's online dashboard.

Separate figures by the UK's statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned as one of the causes suggest there have been more Covid deaths - 135,613, as of February 12. There is a lag in reporting of at least 11 days because the data is based on death registrations.

The government also said that in the last 24 hours, there have been 8,489 more lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total in the UK to 4,134,639.

England

In England alone, 483 more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of Covid deaths to 107,008 - according to the government dashboard.

Meanwhile, there were 7,292 more positive coronavirus tests reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,622,085.

NHS England released separate data for Covid deaths in hospitals, reporting in the last 24 hours that 372 more patients had died after testing positive, and 34 who did not get a Covid test but had the virus mentioned in their death certificates.

Of the hospital patients who died with a positive test, the majority were aged over 60. 40 were aged between 40 and 59, and two were aged between 20 and 39.

The deaths were between February 2 and February 22.

Wales

In Wales, there have been 317 more cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 202,324.

And four more Covid-related deaths were reported by Public Health Wales, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,250.

Scotland

There were 655 new cases reported in Scotland, taking the toll to 198,839.

56 new deaths were also reported by Scottish authorities in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 7,006 since the outbreak began.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health reported that 225 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 111,391.

And a further five deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been reported.

