Video report from ITV News reporter Ben Chapman

When he's not working as a frontline medic on a Covid ward, Kishan Bodalia DJs to tens of thousands of online fans from his home in Birmingham.

Under the name 'Dr Feel Good', he dons his scrubs and treats viewers to his NHS Sessions.

He tells ITV News he initially did the DJ sets for fellow doctors at his hospitals and didn't know he would amass such a large fanbase.