First signs of spring as UK to 'feel as mild as May’ this week

The final days of February are predicted to feel more like spring than winter as the UK is set to experience weather similar to May.

"The first signs of spring" are to be felt much earlier than normal and only a few weeks after a bitter cold spell that saw plunging temperatures and the country blanketed in snow.

Highs of up to 17°C are predicted for Norfolk and Cambridgeshire on Wednesday, with the mercury rising to around 15°C or 16°C across parts of South East and central England.

While much of Scotland, Northern Ireland and part of North Wales have been braced to expect heavy rain, the rest of the UK has been told to expect mild and often dry conditions.

Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon said: “A few days of milder temperatures are forecast.

“Through the week we’re into double figures [in Celsius] for many places, including parts of Scotland.

“It will be a noticeable change from what we’ve had in recent weeks.”

Wednesday’s predicted highs are well above the UK average maximum temperature for February, which stands at 6.6°C.

If it does reach 17°C it will eclipse the average maximum temperature for May, which is 14.8°C for the UK, and 15.8°C for England.

The UK was blanketed in snow in a cold snap two weeks ago. Credit: PA

Less than two weeks ago the UK recorded record lows as temperatures in the UK fell to almost -23°C in Braemar in Scotland.The last time a temperature that low was recorded in the UK was in 2010.

The rain is forecast to move down across the UK from Wednesday into Thursday, but is likely to clear by Friday.

More sunshine is predicted for the end of the working week, with sunshine and mild temperatures again reaching up to 15°C across the UK.

Mr Claydon said: “It will feel more like spring, especially in the sunshine.”