Video report by ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott

Fake crowd noises in stadiums could soon be taking a final bow, as fans could return to events just in time for a bumper summer of sport.

Under Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown, up to 10,000 fans, or 25% capacity, could be allowed back into stadiums and sports venues.

This would means fans will be back to watch the conclusion of the Premier League and the first group games of the Euro 2020 at Wembley.

From June 21, full crowds may be allowed, which could lead to packed stands for big finals in netball, the Wimbledon tennis championships, and the semis and final of Euro 2020.

The chief executive of the Football Association Mark Bullingham told ITV News fans are vital to making sport a success.

He said: "We're really excited about what could be happening this summer as long as everything carries on in the right direction. We're going to have 10,000 fans back for the early part of the Euros, and building up to have really big numbers for the semi finals and final."

Asked if he would expect a full house for the final games, he said: "We've still got a bit of work to do with the government on that and with UEFA, but we'd like to get as big a crowd as possible for the Euros."

Athletes are also missing the atmosphere crowds create.

Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City player, said: "We can have this feeling again, all these emotions, with the crowd in the stadim. That's why we play football, that's why fans, our football fans, that's why we love the game. So obviously we're looking forward to that."

Tennis fan Sarah Yates said: "Every year I take the Wimbledon fortnight off. It's usually really good weather as well, which obviously helps, and it's just a great atmosphere down at Wimbledon.

"I've never been lucky enough to get any tickets at all in the ballot before, let alone centre court tickets, so it just makes it even more special and I can't wait."