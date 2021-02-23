Video report by ITV News Reporter Sally Biddulph

Dozens of sea turtles have been returned to the sea after thousands were left stunned by freakishly cold weather in the United States.

A cold snap in Texas sparked a rescue operation for the planet's oldest creatures, who were frozen in the water and unable to move their flippers.

But after an estimated 4,500 were saved by residents in the southern state, some have recovered enough to head out to open waters once again.

Crew members of the US coast guard were recorded lifting the turtles and pushing them back home.

It is hoped others will soon follow.

Watch US Correspondent Emma Murphy's report on the Texas turtles from last week