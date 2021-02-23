Tiger Woods in hospital after serious car crash in California

Golf star Tiger Woods is in hospital with "multiple leg injuries" after a serious car crash in California.

He is undergoing surgery and his condition is not yet clear, authorities and his manager said.

Woods had to be freed from his car with the "jaws of life" tools and then taken to hospital by ambulance after his car rolled over in the Los Angeles area shortly before 7.15am (Pacific Standard Time) on Tuesday.

There was major damage to the golfer's car, the sheriff’s department said.

Woods was the only person in his car and no other cars were involved in the wreck, authorities said.

A KABC-TV helicopter at the scene show a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appear to be deployed. The wreckage appears to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Woods' manager Mark Steinberg said: “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries.

"He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

More to follow.