Weekly Covid deaths fall by more than 1,600 in England and Wales

The number of weekly Covid-19 related deaths has dropped by more than 1,600 in England and Wales, the latest data shows.

Some 5,691 people died of coronavirus in England and Wales in the week ending February 12, down from 7,320 the week before.

Covid-19 accounted for 37.1% of the deaths registered in the week down from 42.6% in the previous week.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), all regions of England recorded a week-on-week fall in the number of Covid-19 deaths registered in the week to February 12.

Some 15,354 people died across the two nations in the week ending February 12.

This was 1,838 fewer deaths than the previous week - but still, 3,429 (28%) higher than the five-year average for that week.

The country has been in lockdown since the start of the year Credit: PA

According to the (ONS) South-east England saw the highest number of Covid-19 deaths registered at 974, which was down 31% from 1,415 in the previous week.

Eastern England saw the second-highest number at 808, down 26% from 1,098.

Deaths are still higher than the five-year average, with the week ending on February 12 being up 28.8% compared to previous years.

In England, the total number of registered deaths decreased from 16,259 to 14,572.

All English regions had a higher number of deaths than the five-year average for the 14th week in a row.Some 1,491 care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales were registered in the week to February 12, down nearly one-third (31%) on the previous week, the ONS said.

A total of 39,386 care home residents in England and Wales have now had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate.

The country has pinned its hopes on the vaccine rollout. Credit: PA

The figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.

Deaths and cases have been coming down across the UK in recent weeks as the impact of lockdown began to be felt.

Despite the fall, deaths and cases numbers are still very high and hospitalisations are only just below the April peak.

All hopes have been pinned on the vaccines to finally bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end.

In the first study of its kind in the UK, scientists studying the impact of the jabs in Scotland found the Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines were shown to reduce the risk of hospital admission from the virus by up to 85% and 94% respectively.At the weekend the government said all UK adults would be offered a Covid vaccine by the end of July.