Coronavirus surge testing is being rolled out in parts of Buckinghamshire and Lambeth after the South Africa variant was detected locally.

Additional testing and genomic sequencing is being deployed in targeted areas in the HP10 postcode in Buckinghamshire and SW8 and SW9 postcodes in the south London borough of Lambeth.

The Department for Health and Social Care said people in the area are "strongly encouraged" to take a Covid-19 test when offered, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Anyone with symptoms is advised to book a test in the usual way, and those without symptoms should visit their local authority website for more information.

What is surge testing?

Surge testing is increased and targeted coroanvirus testing used by the governmnet to try and detect new Covid-19 variants.

This includes door-to-door testing in some areas and enhanced contact tracing in specific locations in England.

It also involves testing people who do not have any symptoms.

Parts of Lambeth in south London will also see surge testing after the South Africa variant was detected locally. Credit: PA

Why is surge testing being used?

This is to identify different Covid-19 variants and mutations which cannot be traced back to international travel.

Other locations where surge testing is being usedAccording to the government, additional surge testing is being carried out in the following local authority areas:

East of England

Essex County Council (CM13 postcode area)

Norfolk County Council (specific areas within IP22)

London

London Borough of Croydon (specific areas within the CR0 postcode)

London Borough of Ealing (specific areas in and near to the W7 postcode)

London Borough of Lambeth (specific areas in the SE21 and SW16 postcodes)

North East

Middlesbrough Council (specific areas within the TS7 and TS8 postcodes)

North West

Manchester City Council (specific areas in the following postcodes: M9, M14, M15, M16 and M40)

South West

Bristol City Council (specific areas in the following postcodes: BS1, BS2, BS3, BS4, BS5, BS6, BS8, BS9, BS14 and BS16)

South Gloucestershire Council (specific areas in the following postcodes: BS16 and BS37

West Midlands