It is possible but "unlikely" the easing of lockdown will be quicker than the prime minister's road map, the leading professor whose data led to the coronavirus lockdown has said.

Professor Neil Ferguson, of Imperial College London, had been quoted in reports that the third and fourth stage of lockdown, scheduled for May 17 and June 21, could be brought forward if there was a better than expected drop in hospitalisations and deaths in March and April.

However Professor Ferguson told ITV's Peston it was "unlikely", adding: "The data we'll be tracking is how fast are deaths coming down, how fast are hospitalisations coming down, and how effective the vaccine is.

He added: "If we're in the circumstance that vaccines are even more effective than we currently estimate and relaxing the first two stages doesn't lead to any significant surge in cases, then of course there may be some reconsideration around the margins of what's possible in May and June.

"But I actually think it's quite unlikely it will happen."