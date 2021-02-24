Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will lead a coronavirus briefing from Downing Street this evening, with a focus due to be on the government's plans for the reopening of schools.

The press conference has been scheduled for 5pm.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries will be joining the minister at the briefing.

It comes after it was announced face-to-face summer schools will form part of the government's plan to accelerate education for children in England who have faced disruption due to Covid-19.

It has also been reported, though not confirmed, that school days could be lengthened to further help with catch-up.

Boris Johnson announced an extra £400 million of funding – on top of the £300 million pledged in January – to help fund a catch up programme for pupils who have lost learning time following months of school closures.

As part of the recovery package, summer provision will be introduced for pupils who need it the most, such as incoming Year 7 pupils, whilst one-to-one and small group tutoring schemes will be expanded.

The programme includes a one-off £302 million “Recovery Premium” for primary and secondary schools to support disadvantaged pupils – which could include running additional clubs and activities in the summer, or opting for evidence-based approaches to help children from September.

A further £200 million will be available to secondary schools to deliver face-to-face summer schools.