Gwyneth Paltrow’s Covid ‘healing’ methods criticised by NHS medical director

Gwyneth Paltrow’s methods for tackling long Covid have been criticised by an NHS medical director.

Long Covid is when coronavirus symptoms last weeks or months after the actual infection has gone.

Paltrow, 48, recently revealed she had Covid-19, which left her with “long-tail fatigue and brain fog”.

The Hollywood star-turned-lifestyle guru has since embarked on a “keto and plant-based” regime, with no sugar and alcohol, and says she fasts until 11am every day.

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, said that “serious science” should be applied and “influencers” have a responsibility.

“Like the virus, misinformation carries across borders and it mutates and it evolves,” he said.

“So I think YouTube and other social media platforms have a real responsibility and opportunity here.

“In the last few days I see Gwyneth Paltrow is unfortunately suffering from the effects of Covid.

“We wish her well, but some of the solutions she’s recommending are really not the solutions we’d recommend in the NHS.

“We need to take long Covid seriously and apply serious science.

"All influencers who use social media have a duty of responsibility and a duty of care around that.”

Gwyneth's healing solutions are not like those "recommended in the NHS." Credit: AP

Writing on her blog on her website Goop, Paltrow said she is embarking on a long-term healing plan.

She wrote: “I had Covid-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog.

“In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body.”

She said she turned to a “functional medicine practitioner”, adding that “after he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual”.

She added: “Everything I’m doing feels good, like a gift to my body.

"I have energy, I’m working out in the mornings, and I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing.

“A side benefit is my skin, which makes me happy – and makes me want to double down on skin care even more. Let’s make 2021 the year of never needing make-up, people!”

Paltrow previously raised eyebrows when releasing a This Smells Like My Vagina candle through her Goop brand.

She later revealed that the follow-up would be called This Smells Like My Orgasm.