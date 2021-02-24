Sir Keir Starmer is to quiz Boris Johnson at Prime Minister's Questions, on the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Labour leader is expected to urge the PM to bring in more support for those told to self-isolate in order to help improve compliance for those who come into contact with, or test positive for, Covid-19.

He will use his other questions at PMQs to ask about Mr Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown and to rally against any tax rises that Chancellor Rishi Sunak may be considering ahead of next week's Budget.

The two leaders last went head to head in the Commons on Monday, when Prime Minister Johnson revealed his plan to lift England out of lockdown.

Sir Keir welcomed the prime minister's cautious roadmap, saying every step out of lockdown should be made to ensure England's third lockdown is the "last lockdown".

He said the PM should listen to his scientific advisers and not Tory lockdown-sceptics when deciding on the next steps.

"If he does not, we will waste all the sacrifices of the last 12 months," he warned.

Today's session of Prime Minister's Questions is the first since MPs broke up for recess two weeks ago.

At the last PMQs Mr Johnson warned Britons they may have to "get used to the idea" of revaccinations for coronavirus, due to the emergence of new variants.

Sir Keir held a virtual press conference during recess in which he called for the government to bring in a "British recovery bond" to help reinvigorate the economy after the pandemic.