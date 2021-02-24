Video report from ITV News Reporter Rebecca Barry

We've seen tons of selfless superheroes during the pandemic and there have been endless displays of gratitude to NHS workers battling on the Covid-19 frontline.

Enter serial fundraiser Billy Ray Mansell and his three-year-old son Noah, who have joined both clubs. They've donned Spiderman costumes and embarked on walking a thousand miles to fundraise for the health service.

ITV News has been tracking the progress of our latest Lockdown Legends.