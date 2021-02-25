80-year-old paperboy postpones retirement after receiving electric bike
Video report from ITV News reporter Paul Davies
One of Britain's oldest paperboys has postponed his retirement after being gifted an electric bike.
80-year-old George Bailey, who distributes newspapers around the village of Headcorn in Kent, said his e-bike had given him a "new lease of life".
The octagenarian first made headlines at the end of January, when he was considering retiring from his 2.5-mile loop.
After hearing about his story, cycling companies Raleigh and Evans Cycles stepped in and offered him a new bike.