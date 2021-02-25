Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told school children he became a politician because he was having a "mid-life crisis".

On a visit to Accrington Academy in Lancashire on Thursday morning Mr Johnson opened up, saying: "When I was about 35 years old... I had the beginnings of a midlife crisis and I knew I had to do something, to contribute more so I went into politics as well as writing."

He told students that "there were lots of things I wanted to do".

The prime minister's latest comments on his career come after he said the reason he left journalism and entered politics was because he felt he was always "abusing people".

He said he decided to change his profession and give politics a go when he was 35 and told the students in the classroom they had "lots of time" if they wanted to take that career path.