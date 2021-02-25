ITV News senior foreign correspondent John Irvine looks at how Israel has been easing its restrictions

Israel's vaccine success is setting the country on the road back to normal life.

Half of the country's population has received one dose, while a third have had both.

Such is the extent of the vaccine rollout that even nightclubs are encouraging take-up by offering a drink after every jab - a shot for a shot.

The result is a country starting to reopen its doors and come back to life and could offer a glimpse of hope and insight into what the UK could look like in the summer?