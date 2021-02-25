Additional coronavirus testing and sequencing will be deployed in the London borough of Ealing after the South African variant of Covid-19 was identified.

People living in the borough are being "strongly encouraged" to take a test when offered one to help contain the potential spread of the new strain, which is described as a "variant of concern".

A "small number" of the fast-spreading variant have been identified, the Department for Health said.

Any positive cases found through the increased testing will be "sequenced for genomic data to help increase our understanding of Covid-19 variants and their spread", the department said.

Surge testing in response to the case in the London postcode of W7, again in Ealing, has now been completed.

Further additional testing and sequencing is being extended in response to a small number of additional confirmed cases of the South African strain, which are not believed to be linked to international travel.

Cases have been identified in Acton, Greenford, Southall and West Ealing.

What is surge testing?

Surge testing is increased and targeted coroanvirus testing used by the governmnet to try and detect new Covid-19 variants.

This includes door-to-door testing in some areas and enhanced contact tracing in specific locations in England.

It also involves testing people who do not have any symptoms.

