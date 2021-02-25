Video report by ITV News Scotland correspondent Peter Smith

It is a road to redemption like no other.

David Martindale is now preparing to lead Livingston to cup final glory in Scotland this Sunday - an impressive achievement for any manager of a small town club.

Before football management, though, he was a player in organised crime - serving almost four years in jail for involvement in drug dealing and money laundering.

He’s gone from prison to the Scottish Premiership - not a usual route into top-flight football.

It was after serving his sentence that Mr Martindale started volunteering as a community football coach - helping out at his club doing everything from laying down the cones to inflating the footballs.

He worked his way up, job by job, and is now the manager in the dugout aiming to lift the trophy this weekend.

On Sunday, Livingston face St Johnstone in the Scottish League Cup final - but that special moment for David Martindale will be about more than just the silverware.

“I owe Livingston FC more than they owe David Martindale,” he says. “I think winning that trophy would be me paying back everyone.”

His remarkable rise shows the possibilities of rehabilitation - and the power of sport.