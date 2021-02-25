Lady Gaga's dogwalker shot as two of her three French bulldogs stolen

Lady Gaga's dogwalker has been shot and two of her three French bulldogs have been stolen.

Ryan Fischer, 30 was shot four times in the chest while walking Lady Gaga's dogs Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo, in West Hollywood, Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Police found Fischer seriously injured and he was taken to hospital where he is now said to be recovering well.

Two of the dogs, Koji and Gustavo, were stolen while Miss Asia managed to flee.

It is unclear whether Lady Gaga's dogs were specifically targeted as part of the attack. Pedigree French bulldogs can sell anywhere for up to $10,000 (£7,075).

Aerial footage captured by local KABC shows Mr Fischer laying on the pavement as two emergency services staff attend to him.

Mr Fischer had been caring for the dogs while Lady Gaga - real name Stefani Germanotta - was in Rome filming for a new movie.

Celebrity news website TMZ reports that Lady Gaga is offering $500,000 (£353,767) for the safe return of her two missing pets.