Video report from ITV News reporter Dan Rivers

A north London suburb that at one point had one of the highest recorded Covid-19 infection rates in the world .

In Stamford Hill, 75% of working age adults in its orthodox Jewish community have tested positive. Comparatively, 7% of people in wider UK have had cases confirmed.

ITV News visited Stamford Hill on Thursday, the start of Jewish holiday Purim. There, religious leaders said people must follow social distancing rules to stop infection rates getting worse.