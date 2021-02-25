Visitors to California’s Yosemite National Park were treated to the famous horsetail fall phenomenon this February. The horsetail fall, often called “firefall”, is a seasonal small waterfall that flows in the winter, which glows orange when it is backlit by sunset, according to the national park. The phenomenon can be easily missed as the unique lighting effect happens only in early evenings, with a clear sky and when the waterfall - fed by rain or snowmelt - is flowing. Even some haze or minor cloudiness can greatly diminish or eliminate the effect, the park added. Crowds usually flock to Yosemite National Park to try and catch a glimpse of the phenomenon, but this year, visitors had to book a day pass in advance to enter the park, amid restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.