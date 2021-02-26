Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies

Captain Sir Tom Moore's legacy is still inspiring other people to follow in his footsteps.Residents and staff at the Danecroft Residential Home, just a few miles from where Sir Tom lived, are taking on a garden-walking challenge of their own.

They aim to collectively complete 101 sponsored laps of their garden every month until April 30, which would have been Sir Tom's 101st birthday.

They hope their efforts, in honour of the late World War II veteran, will raise £2,000 for the Keech Hospice in Bedfordshire.A 'spectacular' funeral for Sir Tom, who died earlier this month after testing positive for Covid, is due to take place on Saturday.