Covid: Further 345 deaths in UK as 8,523 new coronavirus cases confirmed

A further 345 people have died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, according to government figures.It brings the total number of deaths in the UK since the beginning of the pandemic to 122,415.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths in recent days, show there have now been 142,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.The Government also said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 8,523 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.It brings the total so far to 4,163,085.

There have been more than 4 million cases of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic. Credit: PA

EnglandA further 307 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 82,717, NHS England said on Friday.Patients were aged between 34 and 100. All except nine, aged between 60 and 94, had known underlying health conditions.The deaths were between November 3 and February 25.There were 33 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.There were a further 7,393 confirmed coronavirus cases in England as of Friday.

WalesPublic Health Wales reported another 16 deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,300.There have been a further 308 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 203,108.However, the number of people admitted to hospitals in Wales with coronavirus symptoms has fallen from 130 per day in January to around 70 per day in February, the chief executive of NHS Wales has said.Dr Andrew Goodall told a press conference in Cardiff that around 1,650 Covid-related patients are in Welsh hospitals, a drop of 7% compared to the same point last week and the lowest number since November 19.However, there are still a higher number of patients in hospital than at the peak of the first wave in April 2020. There are 60 Covid-related patients in critical beds in Wales, with staff supporting the equivalent of 110% occupancy.ScotlandA further 27 people have died in Scotland within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test,As of Friday, there were a further 581 confirmed Covid cases in Scotland.Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland recorded a further 241 positive cases of coronavirus as of Friday.A further two people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.