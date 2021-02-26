Health Secretary Matt Hancock is leading a Downing Street press conference, as the Phase 2 priority list for the coronavirus vaccine has been revealed.

He is joined by England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam and Dr Susan Hopkins, senior medical adviser at Public Health England.

The health secretary confirmed the rate of the fall in infections has declined but added that Covid-19 cases are down to one in 145 people.

Mr Hancock also said there has been a fall of 40% in the number of people in hospital over the past two weeks. However, he said there are still 15,485 hospitalised with Covid-19, which is "far too high".

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Meanwhile, Prof Van-Tam said some areas of the UK are "burning quite hot" in terms of infections, particularly in the Midlands and from the East to the West of England.

He added: "Although it is generally good news, I'm afraid it is better news in some places than in other places and it is not a battle we have won yet".

His comments come as it has been revealed people aged 40-49 will be next in line for a Covid-19 vaccine once all the over-50s and most vulnerable have been immunised.

Scientific advisers rejected prioritising frontline workers over age. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) considered whether groups such as teachers and police officers should be vaccinated next, but said prioritising people by age would "provide the greatest benefit in the shortest time".