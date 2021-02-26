US officials believe a Saudi crown prince approved an operation to 'capture or kill' journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a new report has said.

The declassified US intelligence report, released on Friday, could escalate pressure on the Biden administration to hold the kingdom accountable for a murder that sparked international outrage.

The main conclusion of the report was not unexpected - intelligence officials were said to have reached it soon after the brutal killing of Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018.

Khashoggi was a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s authoritarian consolidation of power.

Mohammed bin Salman on a visit to the UK Credit: AP

However, since the finding had not been officially released until now, the public assignment of responsibility amounted to an extraordinary condemnation of the 35-year-old crown prince.

The report's findings are likely to set the tone for the new administration’s relationship with a Saudi Arabia - a country President Joe Biden has criticised but which the White House also regards in some contexts as a strategic partner.

The report was released one day after a later-than-usual courtesy call from Biden to Saudi King Salman. A White House summary of the talk didn't mention the killing and said instead that the men had discussed the countries’ long-established partnership.

Similarly, the kingdom’s state-run Saudi Press Agency did not mention the murder in its write-up of the conversation. Rather, it focused on Middle Eastern issues like Iran and the ongoing war in Yemen.

In 2018, Khashoggi visited the Saudi consulate in Turkey in order to pick up documents needed for his wedding. Inside the building, he died at the hands of over a dozen Saudi security and intelligence officials and others who turned up before Khashoggi arrived.

In the hours leading up to the killing, CCTV cameras captured footage of Khashoggi and his suspected killers in Istanbul.

CCTV footage shows Jamal Khashoggi entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October

A Turkish bug planted at the consulate reportedly captured the sound of a forensic saw dismembering Khashoggi’s body within an hour of his arrival. The whereabouts of his remains are still unknown.

In 2019, the prince said he took “full responsibility” for the killing since it happened on his watch. He denied ordering the murder, however.

Saudi officials have said Khashoggi’s killing was the work of rogue Saudi security and intelligence officials. Last year, Saudi Arabian courts announced they had sentenced eight unidentified Saudi nationals to prison for Khashoggi’s killing.