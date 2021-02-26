Lady Gaga's father has issued an emotional plea for help in locating the pop star's stolen French bulldogs and identifying the "creeps" who shot the dog walker multiple times.

Joe Germanotta said: "Our family is upset and and praying Koji and Gustavo are not harmed."

"Help us catch these creeps," the singer's father told Fox News.

His comments come just hours after a suspect shot Gaga's dog walker with a semi-automatic handgun in Los Angeles and stole two of her three canines named Koji and Gustavo.

Gaga is offering $500,000 for the return of her two French bulldogs, according to two sources close to the Grammy award-winning singer.

Gaga's dog walker is in stable condition after he was shot in Los Angeles by thieves who made off with two of the singer's three dogs.

Lady Gaga’s dog walker has been shot Credit: Ian West/PA

The sources told NBC Gaga "is offering half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her two dogs, no questions asked.

"Anyone who has the dogs can use this email - KojiandGustav@gmail.com - to retrieve the reward."

The LAPD Headquarters released information on Thursday evening about the incident, with an update that there are officially two suspects in the case.

Officers, who are searching for the shooter, said the suspect used a semiautomatic gun and sped from the scene with two of the three dogs in a white Nissan Altima.

In a statement, LAPD said: "On February 24, 2021 at approximately 9.40pm, the victim was walking three French bulldogs in the area of Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Blvd.

"The suspects approached the victim in a white Nissan Altima four door."

The force added: "Two suspects exited the vehicle and demanded the victim turn over the dogs at gunpoint.

"The victim struggled with the suspects and was shot once by one of the suspects. The suspects took two of the three dogs and fled the scene in the suspect vehicle."

The case has been assigned to the police force's robbery-homicide division.