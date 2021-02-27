A mortgage guarantee scheme aimed at helping aspiring homeowners with small deposits onto the property ladder and firing up the market is set to be announced in Wednesday's Budget.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is also expected to announce a dedicated unit to crack down on Covid-19 fraud and more funding for apprenticeships, when he lays out his plans in the House of Commons.

Under the new plans, buyers will be able to purchase properties worth up to £600,000 with a deposit of just 5%.

The scheme will be open to both first time buyers and current homeowners.

The scheme, which will be subject to the usual affordability checks, will be available to lenders from April.

Lenders are typically less likely to approve mortgages when such a small deposit is put down, due to fears the home buyers will not be able to pay the full amount back.

The economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic mean that low-deposit mortgages have "virtually disappeared", according to the Treasury.

The government plans to incentivise lenders to provide these low-deposit mortgages by offering them the guarantee they require to provide mortgages covering the remaining 95%.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the plans are to help "generation rent to become generation buy", adding: “Young people shouldn’t feel excluded from the chance of owning their own home and now it will be easier than ever to get onto the property ladder.”

The low-deposit mortgage scheme will be seen by many as a move by the Conservative Party to appeal to younger voters, many of who say they are struggling to enter the property market due to ever-increasing prices.

Rishi Sunak will unveil his spending plans in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Credit: PA

The government's plans are based on the Help to Buy mortgage guarantee scheme introduced in 2013 by David Cameron and George Osborne, that ran until June 2017.

Aiming to reinvigorate the market following the 2008 financial crisis, that scheme was said to have helped more than 100,000 households buy a home across the UK.

But there were also concerns that it artificially inflated prices and housebuilders’ profits.

Mr Sunak said: “Owning a home is a dream for millions across the UK and we want to help as many people as possible. Saving up for a big deposit can often be difficult, and the pandemic has meant there are fewer low deposit mortgages available.”

Around 10,000 investigations into potential Covid fraud cases are ongoing. Credit: PA

Mr Sunak is also expected to announce the creation of a dedicated unit to crack down on Covid-19 fraudsters exploiting financial support, such as the furlough scheme.

The Taxpayer Protection Taskforce, underpinned by £100 million and 1,250 staff, will investigate and hunt down people swindling cash through coronavirus income support programmes, said the Treasury.

It is thought the UK-wide unit will be part of a series of anti-Covid fraud measures which the chancellor will announce.

Other expected announcements include new measures to crack down on fraud in the Bounce Back Loan Scheme.

Businesses have claimed furlough payments for more people than they employ during the pandemic, and claiming furlough for employees who continue to work.

HM Revenue and Customs has around 10,000 open inquiries into suspected Covid fraud and some criminal investigations are under way.

A report last summer warned taxpayers face losing billions of pounds to fraudsters targeting government schemes.

The Policy Exchange think tank said the measures rushed through to save people and businesses from economic ruin are particularly vulnerable to scams because of the size of the packages and the speed with which they were introduced.

Last July, a man from Solihull, West Midlands, was arrested in connection with allegations of a £495,000 fraud of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

Rishi Sunak will say the extra funding will allow the creation of 40,000 apprenticeships in England. Credit: PA

The chancellor is also set to announce a £126 million boost for apprenticeships which he will claim will enable the creation of 40,000 additional traineeships in England.

At the same time, the Tory MP will promise to increase the cash incentives for employers who take on an apprentice to £3,000 – regardless of age.

Currently firms can claim £2,000 for each apprentice they hire aged 16 to 24, or £1,500 for those aged 25 and over.

Mr Sunak will also set out plans for new “flexi-job” apprenticeships, enabling trainees to develop their skills with a range of employers within a particular sector.

Instead of having a single employer, they will be linked to an agency that will place them with various relevant organisations.

From July, employers will be able to bid for money from a £7 million fund to create new agencies, with the first apprenticeships expected to start in January 2022.

Ministers believe the scheme is likely to be picked up in sectors with flexible working patterns such as the television and film industries.

The moves come amid concerns that young people have been particularly hard hit by the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Association of Colleges chief executive David Hughes welcomed the investment, but said more will be needed.

“It is vital that we continue to find ways to support young people who are amongst those hardest hit by the pandemic, but we must also ensure colleges have the flexibility and funding certainty to be able to meet skills needs more widely over the next few years,” he said.

“These short term measures are helpful, but not sufficient if we are to successfully build back fairer and better.”

The Covid pandemic has hit businesses hard, forcing many to close for months on end. Credit: ITV Anglia

The chancellor also issued warnings about the scale of the damage caused by the pandemic, suggesting he could use the Budget to begin making hard decisions to repair public finances.

He told the Financial Times there are “enormous strains” and that the UK is “exposed” to changes in the currently low interest rates, with a rise of 1% worth £25 billion a year to servicing the debt in the wake of vast spending to sure up the economy.

“We went big, we went early, but there is more to come and there will be more to come in the Budget. But there is a challenge and I want to level with people about the challenge,” Mr Sunak said.

The government is braced for the possibility of a rebellion from Tory MPs over any tax rises, with backbenchers being warned they could be kicked out of the parliamentary party if they vote against the Budget.

Among the wings of the Conservative party where friction could come from is the Northern Research Group of around 65 MPs, some of whom helped secure Mr Johnson’s majority by turning former Labour strongholds blue.

One member, the Carlisle MP John Stevenson, suggested the Chancellor should wait until the autumn before winding up support packages and even then he should continue stimulating the economy through the “levelling-up” agenda.

“We’re not through the pandemic yet, we’ve still got a few months to go, so we want to see continuing support and we’ll probably have a much better idea of where the economy is come the autumn,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“As soon as we can get back to that levelling-up agenda which we were all elected on in 2019, we believe that in the north we have a major contribution to make to the recovery.”

Among the measures he wants extended is the £20 weekly uplift to Universal Credit, but he also said it is “too early” for tax rises, adding: “The way out of this is to actually grow the economy.”

