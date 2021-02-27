Budget 2021: What we know, what to look out for and how it affects you

By ITV News Multimedia Producer Charlie Bayliss

Rishi Sunak has some difficult decisions to make at the upcoming Budget.

From possible tax rises, freezes and cuts, the chancellor is tasked with reviving Britain's struggling economy which is currently saddled with around £2 trillion of debt.

Here's what we know so far, what to look out for and how it might affect you.

Furlough scheme

Pressure is being put on Mr Sunak to extend the furlough support scheme, which has helped slow down the number of redundancies.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is currently due to stop at the end of April.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said he would not "not pull the rug out", signalling some support could be extended beyond the current deadline.

The Chancellor will be tasked with trying to revive Britain's economy at the Budget. Credit: PA

The scheme has been popular, but furlough has cost the Treasury around £50 billion so far.

Just how the scheme might be curtailed in the coming weeks and months could be revealed by the Chancellor at the Budget.

VAT

The cut in Value Added Tax (VAT) to 5% from 20% is expected to come to an end in March.

But the Daily Mail and FT both report the temporary tax break could be extended to June.

Food, drink and holiday businesses all benefited from the 15% slash in VAT rates.

An extension of the reduced rate could encourage spending once restrictions are lifted, as theoretically things will be cheaper to buy.

Universal Credit

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston has said he expects the £20 uplift to Universal Credit to continue for another six months.

The temporary measure was first announced at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK to help struggling families. In total, it is worth around £1,040 a year.

According to Robert Peston, the Treasury is reluctant to make the top up permanent because, with the knock-on impact on tax credit, it costs around £6 billion a year.

The policy announcement is subject to final approval from the prime minister.

It would cost the Treasury around £6bn a year if they were to keep the £20 uplift in Universal Credit. Credit: PA

Stamp Duty

Reports suggest the Chancellor will extend Stamp Duty Land Tax holiday in England which has helped prop up the housing market throughout the pandemic.

The saving, which cuts the tax bill entirely on properties costing between £125,000 and £500,000 and reduces it on homes costing more than that, was announced last summer and is due to end on March 31. This could save home-buyers up to £15,000 each.

However Mr Sunak is rumoured to be extending that deadline for up to three months until June.

The Stamp Duty holiday has saved home buyers up to £15,000. Credit: PA

Critics of the extension claim the tax break has lead to a boom in house prices.

Halifax said house prices rose by 7.6% in the year until November, with Nationwide reporting a similar figure of 7.3% growth - despite hundreds of thousands of Britons losing their job and the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

And with government support for the Coronavirus Job Rentention scheme expected to come to an end later this year, there are fears thousands more could end up unemployed, leading to a dip in house prices.

Business rates

Mr Sunak is expected to announce the continuation of business rates relief beyond the end of March.

The business rate relief holiday was due to come to an end at the end of March and will provide a lifeline to businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure industry.

Business rates are charged on most domestic properties such as shops, offices, pubs, warehouses, factories, holiday rental homes or guest houses.

The Scottish government made a similar pledge to keep business rate relief in place for another year.

Fuel duty

The Chancellor looks set to shelve plans for a 5p increase in fuel duty, according to the Daily Mail.

Currently the levy stands at 57.95p per litre on petrol, diesel, biodiesel and bioethanol.

You also pay the standard VAT of 20% on most fuel, or the reduced rate of 5% on domestic heating fuel.

Mortgage Guarantee Scheme

A mortgage guarantee scheme aimed at helping aspiring homeowners with small deposits onto the property ladder and firing up the market is set to be announced.

Under the new plans, buyers will be able to purchase properties worth up to £600,000 with a deposit of just 5%.

The scheme will be open to both first time buyers and current homeowners.

The scheme, which will be subject to the usual affordability checks, will be available to lenders from April.

Lenders are typically less likely to approve mortgages when such a small deposit is put down, due to fears the home buyers will not be able to pay the full amount back.

The economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic mean that low-deposit mortgages have "virtually disappeared", according to the Treasury.

The government plans to incentivise lenders to provide these low-deposit mortgages by offering them the guarantee they require to provide mortgages covering the remaining 95%.

Under the mortgage guarantee scheme, buyers will be able to purchase properties worth up to £600,000 with a deposit of just 5%. Credit: PA

Apprenticeships

The chancellor is also set to announce a £126 million boost for apprenticeships which he will claim will enable the creation of 40,000 additional traineeships in England.

At the same time, the Tory MP will promise to increase the cash incentives for employers who take on an apprentice to £3,000 – regardless of age.

Currently firms can claim £2,000 for each apprentice they hire aged 16 to 24, or £1,500 for those aged 25 and over.

Mr Sunak will also set out plans for new “flexi-job” apprenticeships, enabling trainees to develop their skills with a range of employers within a particular sector.

Instead of having a single employer, they will be linked to an agency that will place them with various relevant organisations.

From July, employers will be able to bid for money from a £7 million fund to create new agencies, with the first apprenticeships expected to start in January 2022.

Rishi Sunak will say the extra funding will allow the creation of 40,000 apprenticeships in England. Credit: PA

Covid fraud

Mr Sunak is also expected to announce the creation of a dedicated unit to crack down on Covid-19 fraudsters exploiting financial support, such as the furlough scheme.

The Taxpayer Protection Taskforce, underpinned by £100 million and 1,250 staff, will investigate and hunt down people swindling cash through coronavirus income support programmes, said the Treasury.

It is thought the UK-wide unit will be part of a series of anti-Covid fraud measures which the chancellor will announce.

Other expected announcements include new measures to crack down on fraud in the Bounce Back Loan Scheme.

Around 10,000 investigations into potential Covid fraud cases are ongoing. Credit: PA

Capital Gains

There is speculation the Chancellor could look at increasing Capital Gains Tax, although nothing has been confirmed.

The levy is paid on the profit when you sell an asset which has increased in value. It is the gain which you have made which is taxed, not the amount you receive.

For example, if you bought a painting for £5,000 and sold it later for £25,000, it means you've made a gain of £20,000.

The Chancellor could make alterations to Capital Gains Tax at the Budget. Credit: PA

You are taxed on this if you sell the item, give it as a gift, are receiving compensation for something or swapping it for something else.

Britons currently have a tax free allowance of £12,300 per year, or £6,150 for trusts, with some assets not subject to any taxation.

Corporation tax

Mr Sunak is also reportedly weighing up whether to increase corporation tax rates.

The chancellor is expected to announce a rise on the current rate of 19% over the parliament.

Officials are said to be keen on keeping Britain's business rates "competitive", according to the FT.

A change in tax rates would reverse cuts made under former Chancellor George Osborne, which led corporation tax to fall from 28% to 19%.

The UK currently has one of the lowest corporation taxes in the G7.