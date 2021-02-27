The UK government has announced 290 more Covid-related deaths.

This brings the Covid death toll in the country to 122,705. The figures relate to the number of people who died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

The government's dashboard also states that there have been 7,434 more positive tests in the UK, as of 9am on Saturday.

It brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 4,170,519.

EnglandA further 254 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, the government announced. It brings the total number Covid deaths in England to 108,208.

Separate data by NHS England, which looks at Covid deaths in hospitals, suggest 257 more people died after testing positive for Covid.

A further 63 people who died did not have a positive test, but had Covid-19 mentioned in their death certificates.

The majority of people who died in hospital with a positive Covid test were after 60 and above. 21 were aged 40-59, three were 20-39.The deaths were between April 1 last year and February 26 this year.

Meanwhile, there were 6,527 more positive tests announced within the last 24 hours, bringing the infection toll to 3,653,272. WalesPublic Health Wales reported another 16 deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,316.

And there have been 198 more positive coronavirus tests, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 203,378.

Scotland

In Scotland, 18 more deaths have been announced by authorities in the last 24 hours. The Covid death toll in the nation is now 7,129.

Meanwhile, there were 525 more positive tests, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 201,512.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland recorded a further 184 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases in the nation is 112,357.

A further two people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, bringing the death toll to 2,052.