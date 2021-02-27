Lady Gaga's dogs found safe after armed robbery and shooting of walker

Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs have been found safe and unharmed after being stolen at gunpoint and their walker shot, police in Los Angeles have said.

The pop star offered a $500,000 (£350,000) reward for their return after her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot in Hollywood on Wednesday.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

Koji and Gustav were handed in at the LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station on Friday.

Lady Gaga's third dog, Miss Asia, managed to escape the robbers.

Lady Gaga is currently working in Rome. Credit: Instagram/Lady Gaga

Captain Jonathan Tippet, commanding officer of the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, said that the "dogs have been located and are safe".

It was not immediately clear how the women who dropped off the dogs came to have the animals, but she appeared to be "uninvolved and unassociated" with the crime, according to the Associated Press news agency.

Capt Tippet said the force would not be "providing any additional information at this time”.

The dogs have been “safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives,” the LAPD said, adding there have been no arrests made.

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is in Rome where she is shooting Sir Ridley Scott’s film about the Gucci fashion dynasty.

In a post on Friday, she pleaded for the dogs’ return as “an act of kindness”.

She also praised her dog walker, adding: “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family.

“You’re forever a hero.”

Mr Fischer tried to fight the two robbers off and was shot by one of the men wielding a semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

Speaking to ITV News on Friday, a friend of Mr Fischer, Dr Fred Pescatore, said that his bravery should be acknowledged.

Dr Pescatore said that for a decade, Mr Fischer had put other people's pets first so there was no surprise he fought to protect them even when he had been shot.

Mr Fischer walked dogs for celebrities other than Lady Gaga but it was Koji, Gustav and Miss Asia who he did most of his work with, eventually agreeing to move from New York to LA to be their full time carer.

Dr Pescatore said Mr Fischer would not mind the focus being on the dogs but he and other friends feel his bravery should be acknowledged.

"I believe there has been way too much focus on the dogs and not enough on Ryan," Dr Pescatore told ITV News.

"Don’t get me wrong I love dogs and that should not happen to anyone it’s horrible.

"If my dog was taken I wouldn’t be able to speak right now, so my heart goes out to Lady Gaga but my heart especially goes out to the man who was shot trying to protect them."