Tributes for 'iconic' Coronation Street Johnny Briggs, who has died aged 85

Johnny Briggs, who played Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street, died on Sunday aged 85 after a long illness, his family has said.

Tributes are coming in for the "iconic" actor, who played the role on the Cobbles for decades.

A statement from his family said he died after a long illness.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs,” the statement said.

“He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85.

“We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him.”

Johnny Brigss with Coronation Strete co-stars William Roache and Anne Kirkbride at the PYE Television Awards in 1983. Credit: PA

John Whiston, managing director of continuing drama and head of ITV in the north, paid tribute. “The whole Coronation Street family is deeply saddened by the death of Johnny Briggs,” he said in a statement. “For years Johnny was right at the centre of the show, playing the part of Mike Baldwin and bringing to the role huge energy, dynamism, professionalism and credibility. “When Mike Baldwin was in a scene it was very hard to look at anyone else. “And it was that charisma which made him irresistible to the women of Coronation Street, and to viewers. “He truly was one of the most iconic characters the Street has ever known. We wish Johnny’s family all our condolences.”

Former Corrie writer Phil Ford tweeted: “Very very sad to hear that actor Johnny Briggs has died.

“Knew him during my time on Corrie. Many a lunchtime chat. Lots of smiles.”

His role as underwear factory boss Mike Baldwin was one of the soap’s most famous. Briggs made his Corrie debut as Mike in 1976 and remained on the cobbles until 2006. He left the soap with his cockney character apparently suffering from a form of Alzheimer’s. The London-born actor also appeared on stage and in films, alongside the likes of Norman Wisdom, Dirk Bogarde and Tommy Steele. Briggs was appointed an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours in December 2006.