Covid: Death toll rises by 144 as 6,035 new cases reported

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 144 bringing the UK total to 122,849.

The Department of Health also said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 6,035 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

It brings the total to 4,176,554.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 143,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

England

A further 149 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 83,123, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 23 and 103.

All except six, aged between 34 and 89, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between January 8 and February 27.

There were 22 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 247 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 203,625.

Public Health Wales reported another 24 deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,340.

Scotland

In Scotland, the total confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 572 to 202,084 and two more people who tested positive for the virus have died, bringing the total to 7,131 in total. Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: "136 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, three further deaths have been reported."