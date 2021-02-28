Covid vaccine: More than 20 million given first dose in UK

More than 20 million people in the UK have now been given their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the government has said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said reaching the milestone is a “magnificent achievement for the country”.

In a video on his Twitter, Mr Hancock said: “I’m absolutely delighted that over 20 million people have now been vaccinated across the UK – it’s absolutely fantastic.

“I want to thank every single person who’s come forward to get the jab because we know with increasing confidence that the jab protects you, it protects your community and it also is the route out of this for all of us.”

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: “BINGO! One Score over 20,000,000 people have had the vaccination (1s dose).

“What an achievement for February 2021. What a team! Proud to be with you on this journey.”More follows...