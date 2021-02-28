The first UK cases of the Covid 'variant of concern' first detected in Brazil have been discovered.

Up to six cases of the Manaus variant of coronavirus, a new strain that may spread more rapidly and may respond less well to existing vaccines, have been identified in Britain.

Three cases have been found in England and three in Scotland, it emerged on Sunday.

The first two cases of the P.1 strain are from one household in South Gloucestershire with a history of travel to Brazil but the third is not linked.

The whereabouts of that individual is unknown, as PHE says the person did not complete their test registration card so follow-up details are unavailable.

Officials are asking anyone who took a test on February 12 or 13 and who has not received a result or has an uncompleted test registration card to come forward immediately, in the hope of identifying the third English case.

Surge testing will begin in South Gloucestershire from Monday for residents who live in five postcode areas - BS32 0, BS32 8, BS32 9, BS34 5 and BS34 6 - and are aged over 16 and do not have symptoms of Covid-19.

People who travel into the five postcode areas for work or to visit someone they are in a support bubble with are also able to have a test.

The three Scottish cases are residents who returned to north-east Scotland from Brazil, via Paris and London, and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, but are not thought to be linked to the cases in England.

Officials are contacting the other passengers who were on the same flight from London to Aberdeen.

Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “The identification of this new variant is a concern but we are taking every possible precaution.

“This new variant demonstrates how serious Covid is and reinforces the need to minimise the spread of the virus.”

The majority of the people who tested positive for the new Covid strain has returned from Brazil, Credit: AP

Dr Susan Hopkins, PHE’s strategic response director for Covid-19, said: “We have identified these cases thanks to the UK’s advanced sequencing capabilities which means we are finding more variants and mutations than many other countries and are therefore able to take action quickly.

“The important thing to remember is that Covid-19, no matter what variant it is, spreads in the same way. That means the measures to stop it spreading do not change.”

The World Health Organisation has been informed of the cases, which have been designated “of concern” as it shares key mutations with the variant detected in South Africa.

More work is needed but there are concerns that the existing vaccines may be less effective against the Manaus strain.

Surge testing will take place in South Gloucestershire. Credit: PA

PHE and NHS Test and Trace are contacting the passengers on Swiss Air flight, LX318 travelling from Sao Paulo, through Zurich, and landing in London Heathrow on February 10.

The remaining unlocated case is not believed to be linked to the others because the virus was found to have slight genetic differences.

The tests, completed in early February, were passed to the UK’s sequencing programme and were identified as being the Manaus variant.