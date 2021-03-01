The vaccines are working and as more and more evidence is coming in to prove it the government has become eager to make sure everyone knows.

Matt Hancock revealed today new data suggesting that coronavirus vaccines can reduce hospitalisations by more than 80%.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, he said that one shot of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines works against severe infection among over-70s and significantly reduces hospitalisations.

He also revealed further evidence the lockdown in England was working.

The number of people getting vaccines continues to soar

Credit: UK Government

Over 20 million people in the UK have now got the first dose of the vaccine and the number of people getting their second dose has also started to rise.

The number of people testing positive is falling sharply

The number of people testing positive for Covid has fallen to September levels Credit: UK Government

Less than 6,000 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the UK on Monday.

This is the first time cases have been below 6,000 since September 28 and all indications are the numbers will keep falling.

Hospital numbers are falling

Credit: UK Government

Less than 15,000 people are now in hospital with Covid-19m less than half of what there was during the peak.

Despite the dramatic drop in numbers hospitalisations are still only just below the peak of the first wave in April.

The number of people dying is falling

Credit: UK Government

Deaths have been falling in recent days and have hit numbers not seen since October.

There were 104 deaths from Covid-19 in the UK on Monday, dramatically less than at the peak when the country almost recorded 2,000 deaths in a single day.

Less over 80s are also dying from Covid due to the vaccines.

On January 19 60% of deaths from Covid were from people over 80, but by February 20 this had fallen to 54%.

Deaths are falling fastest in the over 80s

Credit: UK Government

This graph also shows the growing gap between the falling death rates between those who have been mostly vaccinated (the over 80s) and the rest of the population.