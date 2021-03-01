Daily coronavirus cases falls below 6,000 for first time since September

The number of daily coronavirus cases has fallen below 6,000 for the first time since the end of September.

There were 5,455 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the UK on Monday, the lowest since September 28.

Every day since then the UK recorded more than 6,000 cases.

There were also a further 104 deaths confirmed across the country on Monday but Scotland did not record a single death.

The continued fall in deaths and cases is good news for the government who are hoping to begin lifting the lockdown in England starting on March 8.

Cases have been falling for weeks. Credit: PA

But the detection of six cases of the Brazillian variant of concern in the UK could cause the lifting of lockdown to be delayed, a leading scientist warned on Monday.

England

There were 4,738 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in England on Monday.

Some 99 deaths were also confirmed.

Wales

There have been a further 193 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 203,818.

Public Health Wales reported another three deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,343.

Scotland

There were 386 new cases of coronavirus in Scotland on Monday but no new deaths.

Northern Ireland

There were two further deaths in Northern Ireland and an additional 138 cases.