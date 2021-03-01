For someone apparently desperate to get back to the political stage, Donald Trump went for a dramatic entrance, turning up over an hour late.

No one was grumbling about being left hanging around - a measure of the support he still has amongst the faithful.

The audience in Orlando was made up of many of his most loyal followers, who hang on to his word without question. They seek his direction and want him back in the White House.

Donald Trump faced a single charge of incitement to insurrection over the January 6 Capitol siege. Credit: AP

There is no question in their minds that the election was rigged. Their view, often argued articulately, is backed up by arguments I heard time and time again in the conference hall and from the stage.

It will likely be his rally cry in the years ahead, despite the harm it did at the Capitol in January.

Perhaps this is unsurprising given “lock her up” and Hillary Clinton remain a rich vein four years on.

US Correspondent Emma Murphy gives a live report on Trump's speech

This was Donald Trump’s chance to settle some scores and find his voice once more. Silenced by Twitter, his message has been harder to get across.

He went as close as he could to declaring he would be a candidate in 2024 but he clearly knows how much could change between now and then, not least as a result of the numerous legal actions he faces.

They were not his priority today, making sure everyone knew he was the power behind the Republican throne was.